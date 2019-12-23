SPRING HILL, Fla — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating a case of child abuse.
David Allen Miles Jr., 43, is accused of using a wooden paddle to repeatedly hit a 6-year-old on his backside with and without clothing. The chid suffered excessive bruising almost to the point of bleeding, an arrest report says.
Investigators said Miles is not the child's father or legal guardian.
Miles was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse.
