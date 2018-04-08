LUTZ, Fla.—Pasco deputies are continuing their investigation into Friday night’s apparent road rage shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

Eric Batcho, 34, was shot in the face and Lauren Batcho, 35, was injured during the confrontation, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators said they believed the suspect who fired a shotgun at the victims’ vehicle was 49-year-old Luis Ramund Brito.

Brito was driving a 2006 white Chrysler 300, deputies said.

Deputies said the Batchcos were at a four-way stop at Lake Como and Moss Branch when they passed a vehicle driving without its lights on.

Lauren Batchco flashed her vehicle lights at the other vehicle to let them know that the vehicle’s lights were not on. As both vehicles passed through the intersection, deputies say the suspect in the vehicle -- Brito -- fired a shotgun blast at the Batchcos' vehicle.

Lauren Batchco had minor injury to her arm, but Eric Batchco received serious damage to his face from the shooting. His injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone who sees Brito, or knows his whereabouts should call 911 immediately. He should be considered armed and dangerous, deputies said.

A reward from Tampa Bay Crimestoppers is available for information that leads to the suspect's arrest.

