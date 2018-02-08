PORT RICHEY, Fla.—Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a missing and endangered Port Richey woman.

Deputies said Jasmine Marie Moore,20, was last seen at 6:30 p.m. on July 31 at her residence located in the 11500 block of Meadow Drive.

Moore is five feet six inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray tube top, a black see-through sweater, black shorts, black socks and black Converse shoes, according to deputies.

Anyone who has seen Jasmine is asked to call 911 immediately.

