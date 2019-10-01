A Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputy went into a smoke-filled room and helped an elderly woman out of a house fire on Thursday in Port Richey.

Deputy Justin Ball carried Maria Logan, 97, out of her bedroom where the fire started after her daughter told him she was bedridden there.

Deputies said Ball tried to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher first, but then decided he needed to get Logan out.

Ball suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

