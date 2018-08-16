HUDSON, Fla.—Pasco detectives arrested a 21-year-old Hudson man for a Thursday night shooting that killed one person and critically injured two.

Investigators said Anthony Blount was one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Parts of the incident was caught on security cameras at the Hudson Ridgestone Apartment complex, according to deputies.

A woman driving a white Nissan Altima and pulled into the parking lot next to a red Durango, which was driven by Blount, according to detectives. Two black men were seen going from the Nissan to the Durango and back to the Nissan. Detectives identified one of the men as Jamarcus Codling, and the other man was not identified.

The Nissan attempted to back out of the parking space and Blount exited from the driver`s side of the red Durango. He was holding a handgun and began chasing after the black males, detectives said.

Investigators said Blount fired at least 13 rounds into the white Nissan, striking Felder in the back of the head. The white Nissan pulled forward and hit the building in front of it.

Codling then got out of the Nissan, ran toward the red Durango while firing rounds from a handgun in the direction of Blount, according to detectives.

Blount then fled the scene in the red Durango, according to investigators.

Investigators said at some point during the altercation, Codling was shot was later pronounced dead.

Blount also received two gunshot wounds during the altercation. Felder remains in critical condition.

Detectives said a large bag of marijuana was found in the parking lot.

