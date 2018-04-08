TRINITY, Fla. — It was all smiles and tail wags at the Seven Springs Golf and Country Club Saturday morning.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office raised money for the long-term care medical needs of its retired K-9s by hosting the Inaugural K-9 Classic Golf Tournament.
When K-9s retire, it becomes the K-9 deputy’s full responsibility to take on their former partner turned pet’s needs.
10News got to hang out with a couple of retired K-9s and their deputies earlier this summer.
Lt. Clint Cabbage and Cpl. Cliff Baltzer and their retired K-9 partners Fin and Eragon gave us a glimpse into what retirement was like for the former working dogs.
MORE: Hanging up the harness: Life after retirement for two Pasco County K-9s
Cabbage and Baltzer said the Pasco community rallies behind the K-9s and really supports them.
However, a lot of that support is focused on new and current K-9s -- not the retired ones.
That’s why raising awareness about the life of retired K-9s and helping raise money for their medical expenses was so important to the K-9 community.
