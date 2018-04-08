TRINITY, Fla. — It was all smiles and tail wags at the Seven Springs Golf and Country Club Saturday morning.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office raised money for the long-term care medical needs of its retired K-9s by hosting the Inaugural K-9 Classic Golf Tournament.

When K-9s retire, it becomes the K-9 deputy’s full responsibility to take on their former partner turned pet’s needs.

10News got to hang out with a couple of retired K-9s and their deputies earlier this summer.

Lt. Clint Cabbage and Cpl. Cliff Baltzer and their retired K-9 partners Fin and Eragon gave us a glimpse into what retirement was like for the former working dogs.

MORE: Hanging up the harness: Life after retirement for two Pasco County K-9s

Cabbage and Baltzer said the Pasco community rallies behind the K-9s and really supports them.

However, a lot of that support is focused on new and current K-9s -- not the retired ones.

That’s why raising awareness about the life of retired K-9s and helping raise money for their medical expenses was so important to the K-9 community.

► Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

© 2018 WTSP