HUDSON, Fla. – Pasco County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 26-year-old Hudson woman who admitted to an affair with a family member of her husband during an appearance on the television show "Divorce Court," an arrest affidavit states.

Shadow Nicole Lantry is accused of having sex with a teenage boy, becoming pregnant and giving birth to a child.

The arrest affidavit states the 15-year-old boy told investigators he and Lantry had sex several times – in three different places – from February 2017 through August 2017

Lantry admitted to the allegations in an interview with investigators, the report states. However, she denied the boy is the father of her newborn child. Lantry has also refused a DNA test on her child.

On Sept. 11, Lantry and her husband appeared on “Divorce Court” where she "admitted having sexual relations with a family member of her husband," the report states.

Lantry is charged three counts of lewd or lascivious battery on a victim between the age of 12 and 15.

