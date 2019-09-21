PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Across the world, volunteers participated in Ocean Conservancy’s annual International Coastal Cleanup.

In Pasco County, 2,200 volunteers pre-registered to clean up at the 29 sites. Some, like the Hogelands, made it a family affair.

“We want to set a good example for Molly, and want her to understand that we’re accountable for this planet, right? And it’s our job to keep it clean, for future generations like you," said Brenna Hogeland to her 4-year-old daughter. The pair teamed up with dad to tackle the boardwalk at Anclote Gulf Park.

All 200 volunteers at the park combed the mangroves and park for any garbage that could make its way into the Gulf.

“I think because we are such a tourist heavy state, that it kinda gets overlooked, but we live here. And like we get to see this every day and like it’s our job to keep it clean," Hogeland said. Because if we want to enjoy it, we want our future generations to enjoy it, we have to take the initiative."

Efforts were focused as much on cleaning as they were educating.

“We also have, you’ll see at this site, I call them the 'ity bitties,' the little kids. And they are out here picking up litter, and sometimes they’ll go, ‘Oh my gosh this is really gross,’ and I’ll go, ‘Right! Because there’s no trash fairy. Nobody just magically picks it up.' So the important thing is not to litter, and tell your friends not to litter as well," said Kristen King with Keep Pasco Beautiful.

It will take a couple of days to process how much trash was picked up as a part of Saturday’s event.

Coordinators in Pasco County hope to beat last year’s record of 11.94 tons of trash collected.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter