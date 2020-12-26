2-alarm fire damages several units at Pasco apartment building

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters in Pasco are assessing the damage after a two-alarm fire broke out at an area apartment complex.
Pasco County Fire Rescue said it was called out to the Tuscano at Suncoast apartments in Odessa for heavy flames showing from the second and third floor on one of the complex's buildings.
Crews were able to put out the fire, though several units are said to have sustained damage.
According to a press release, no injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
