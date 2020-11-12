x
Pasco County

Pasco County commissioners vote to allow Sunday morning alcohol sales

You'll now be able to order a mimosa at Sunday brunch before 11 a.m.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Those who live in Pasco County can now get drinks before 11 a.m. at Sunday brunch.

Pasco County commissioners passed a new ordinance wiping out the lingering "blue law" still in place. Previously making it impossible for anyone to purchase alcohol for most of Sunday morning. 

Pasco is not the first Tampa Bay county to do so. Pinellas County took the lead of removing its "blue law" in 2017. 

At the time St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman, who has been fighting for the change, said "let's be honest, this isn't 1817, this is 2017. The time for blue laws is long passed."

Polk County followed suit in 2018, allowing residents to purchase beer and wine as early as 7 a.m. on Sunday.  

