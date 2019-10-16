The Pasco County Sheriff's Office has arrested and fired a child protective investigator.

Sheriff Chris Nocco says Julianna Nicolaro is being charged with falsifying reports.

In recent years, the sheriff's office has upgraded its quality control to include a process of randomly reviewing cases. Nocco says that's how authorities caught her.

So far, deputies have reviewed more than 200 of the Nicolaro's cases and found at least 11 instances of falsified documents.

Nocco says deputies go out on child protective calls and write their own reports. According to him, Nicolaro was then going in and using the deputies' language as her own in documents.

The sheriff's office says she also falsified information about drug tests in child protective cases.

Nicolaro had been with the sheriff's office for two years.

