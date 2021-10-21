Person walking in street causes brief security alert at elementary school in Pasco

All students are OK.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Pasco County's Bexley Elementary School was briefly placed under controlled campus protocols Thursday in Land O' Lakes due to a minor incident nearby.

The sheriff's office said it detained someone who was walking in traffic near the campus. Authorities are evaluating that person's condition.

While knowing deputies were working to check on a person in the general area, the school temporarily entered into that controlled campus status, meaning nobody was allowed to enter or exit the campus. After about 10 minutes, the sheriff's office verified everything was OK, and things went back to normal at the school.

"Our number one goal is the safety and protection of our children," Bexley Elementary School wrote in a statement on Facebook.