Deputies: Unidentified woman's body found in woods in New Port Richey

Authorities say the body was covered by "thick brush."

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is working to identify a decomposing body that was found Tuesday in a wooded area of New Port Richey.

According to investigators, around 11:30 a.m. a person walking in the area of Carmel Avenue reported finding the body. Deputies say the remains were covered in "thick brush" and while they do not have any identification, they have determined it is a woman's body.

The discovery was made as the search continues for the body of Kathleen Moore, who was recently profiled in an episode of our YouTube series, "The Missing."

"PSO continues to investigate all leads pertaining to the investigation of Kathleen Moore's homicide," a press release said.

The body was discovered one day after authorities made an arrest in her missing person case.

According to Sheriff Chris Nocco, Collin Knapp, 30, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Knapp and Moore had been in a relationship on and off over the past five years, according to Nocco.

Moore, 34, vanished after a night out with friends in Largo.

"When I woke up Monday morning and realized she hadn’t stopped," Moore's friend, Nikki Wallen told 10 Tampa Bay. "That’s when I knew something’s not right. I immediately called her phone and went straight to voicemail."

Investigators are also asking if anyone saw a black 2006 Cadillac with the Florida license plate Z917XC or a black 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with a Florida license plate QXLT69 between Nov. 29 and Nov. 30 to call authorities.

Anyone with information related to Moore's case is asked to submit tips to the sheriff's office at 727-847-8102, opt. 7.