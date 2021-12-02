Pasco County boy honored with puppy parade dies of cancer

"David has touched the lives of so many and has brought a community so close together like we have never seen," Pasco County Fire Rescue's charity page wrote.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Pasco County boy who the community rallied around as he battled cancer has died.

Pasco County Fire Rescue's charity page posted about the boy's passing on Facebook. The group mourned the "coolest of superheroes" with a touching tribute.

"Our hearts are heavy and hurting today. Our little buddy David peacefully passed away last night. Heaven has gained the coolest of superheroes. David has touched the lives of so many and has brought a community so close together like we have never seen," it wrote.

David was a fighter, and had a lot of courage, love, and feistiness in him, according to the page.

"We will never understand why such a thing can happen to such a sweet young soul. You can rest now little buddy, no more pain, no more suffering. We will continue the fight and make you proud. Till we see you again little buddy," the charity page added.

The Pasco County community rallied behind David during his fight and recently held a puppy parade for him. A Facebook page in his honor has been flooded with messages of love and support for his family during this difficult time.

David's mom, Tammy Kay, has shared updates through the social media site regarding her son's fight. She calls Thursday night "the hardest see you later we’ve ever had to do."