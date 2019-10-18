LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A driver lost control of a car and crashed through the side of a townhome Friday in Pasco County, investigators say.
Firefighters say the driver lost control before slamming into the garage area. The homeowner was in the garage but wasn't hurt.
The driver was taken to the emergency room with minor injuries.
It happened just before 2:45 p.m. on Clubside Loop near Lake Heron Drive -- about halfway between the centers of Lutz and Land O' Lakes.
Authorities say the people living there are displaced due to the damage.
Florida Highway Patrol investigators are trying to figure out what caused the driver to lose control.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
