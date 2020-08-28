Pasco County to reopen CARES relief program

The program opens at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, and will only accept 800 applications.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — People who live in Pasco County can apply for financial help related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The county's CARES Program will reopen its applications Tuesday, September 1 at 9 a.m. to help people pay their bills.

What can this help pay for?

Rent payment (contingent on landlord acceptance and current lease)

Mortgage payment for homesteaded residence (contingent on lender acceptance)

Utility bills (water, electric, gas)

Phone bills

Internet

Car payment

Property Association fees for homeowners

Pasco County residents were told to apply here.

Those who have applied and have questions can call the customer service at 727-847-2411.

If you live in #PascoCounty you can apply for help paying your bills with the Community CARES program. Income guidelines apply. Assistance is available for the first 800 people who apply Tuesday, 9/1 at 9 a.m. here: https://t.co/1gnnrccbaX For more info: https://t.co/FCoT2VxPsc pic.twitter.com/FQXdmhd64x — Pasco County PIO (@PascoCountyPIO) August 27, 2020

