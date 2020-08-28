x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Pasco County

Pasco County to reopen CARES relief program

The program opens at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, and will only accept 800 applications.
Credit: AP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — People who live in Pasco County can apply for financial help related to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The county's CARES Program will reopen its applications Tuesday, September 1 at 9 a.m. to help people pay their bills.

What can this help pay for?

  • Rent payment (contingent on landlord acceptance and current lease)
  • Mortgage payment for homesteaded residence (contingent on lender acceptance)
  • Utility bills (water, electric, gas)
  • Phone bills
  • Internet
  • Car payment
  • Property Association fees for homeowners

Pasco County residents were told to apply here.

Those who have applied and have questions can call the customer service at 727-847-2411.

Related Articles

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter