Pasco County to reopen CARES relief program

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — People who live in Pasco County can apply for financial help related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The county's CARES Program will reopen its applications Tuesday, September 1 at 9 a.m. to help people pay their bills.
What can this help pay for?
Pasco County residents were told to apply here.
Those who have applied and have questions can call the customer service at 727-847-2411.
