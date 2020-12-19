Fire rescue: Two teens hit by car, rushed to the hospital in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities are investigating after two teens were hit by a car Friday night in Pasco County.
Pasco County Fire Rescue says the children were hit at the intersection of State Road 52 and Chicago Avenue in the Griffin Park area.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling westbound under a green light on SR-52 when the accident happened. That's when troopers say a 14 and 13-year-old entered the car's path as they crossed the road under a red pedestrian signal.
The teens' injuries are said to be critical. The driver of the car and their passenger were not injured in the crash.
At this time, the FHP has the entire intersection shutdown.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
