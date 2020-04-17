NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A Tampa Bay business is giving back to the heroes on the front lines by paying for their gas Friday morning.

Time On Target Security will give away free gas to nurses and first responders at the 7-Eleven in New Port Richey on the corner of Seven Spring Boulevard and Perrine Ranch Road.

Sikh Gurudwara of Tampa Bay will also be there to hand out sanitizing products so the people battling the coronavirus first hand will have what they need to stay protected.

This is a drive-thru event, and all the people pumping gas will be in personal protective equipment and will maintain social distancing guidelines.

Time On Target Security said this was its way of saying "thank you" to all the people who are committed to the fight against COVID-19.

More information can be found here.

Free Gas 4 Nurses and First Responders, Friday 6am - 8am Causes event in New Port Richey, FL by Time on Target Security on Friday, April 17 2020

RELATED: AAA: Free roadside assistance for front-line workers

RELATED: Simple box of snacks says big 'thank you' to mail carriers

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter