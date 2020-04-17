NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A Tampa Bay business is giving back to the heroes on the front lines by paying for their gas Friday morning.
Time On Target Security will give away free gas to nurses and first responders at the 7-Eleven in New Port Richey on the corner of Seven Spring Boulevard and Perrine Ranch Road.
Sikh Gurudwara of Tampa Bay will also be there to hand out sanitizing products so the people battling the coronavirus first hand will have what they need to stay protected.
This is a drive-thru event, and all the people pumping gas will be in personal protective equipment and will maintain social distancing guidelines.
Time On Target Security said this was its way of saying "thank you" to all the people who are committed to the fight against COVID-19.
More information can be found here.
RELATED: AAA: Free roadside assistance for front-line workers
RELATED: Simple box of snacks says big 'thank you' to mail carriers
What other people are reading right now:
- Hillsborough Co. curfew removed less than 3 days later in emotional vote
- Pinellas Park business owner arrested for violating safer at home order
- President Trump unveils 'Guidelines for opening up America again'
- Receiving SSI benefits? You'll get your stimulus check automatically, IRS says
- The federal government is sending stimulus checks to dead people
- Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter