FHP: Drunk driver hits, kills 17-year-old bicyclist

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Troopers arrested a woman accused of hitting and killing a 17-year-old bicyclist overnight in Pasco County.
Andrea Woods, 43, was heading south on Allen Road just south of Happy Days Drive when she came across two bicyclists on the opposite side of the road, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.
The bicyclists were not wearing helmets or using lights just after 2 a.m. Sunday, troopers said.
At some point, troopers said Woods lost control of her car, entered the northbound lanes and crashed into the 17-year-old. The teen died at the scene of the crash.
Woods, who was said to be impaired in excess of three times the legal limit, was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter, according to FHP.
