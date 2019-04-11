DADE CITY, Fla. — A deadly crash involving tractor-trailers shut down a stretch of U.S. Highway 98 and spilled fuel.

It happened Monday afternoon in the area US-98 and Station Hill Drive, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue. At least one person was killed.

About 100 gallons of fuel were spilled from the crash, firefighters say.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

