Pasco County

Woman hit, killed by car while checking mail in Pasco County

A gray Nissan car is wanted, according to the FHP.
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A 64-year-old woman in a mobility scooter who went to the edge of the road to check her mail was hit and killed by a passing car, troopers said.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday outside a home in the area of Conrad Street and Robin Roost Lane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say they're looking for a woman who was believed to have been behind the wheel of a gray Nissan car. 

Anyone with information about the deadly hit-and-run is asked to call FHP at 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.

