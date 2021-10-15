Man dead after getting hit by car, ejected from wheelchair in New Port Richey

Troopers say the man in the wheelchair was not crossing in the designated crosswalk or awaiting crossing signals.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — One man is dead after troopers say he was hit by a car while crossing the street Thursday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of Rowan Road and Massachusetts Avenue in New Port Richey.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 64-year-old man was driving an SUV northbound on Rowan Road while a 79-year-old man was traveling northbound in his motorized wheelchair in the shoulder of Rowan Road.

As they reached the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue, troopers say the man in the car turned right as the man in the wheelchair began crossing the road, not in a designated crosswalk or awaiting crossing signals.

As a result, FHP says the front of the car hit the man, ejecting him from his wheelchair.