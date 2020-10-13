Suspected sinkhole in Pasco County will be further tested

County officials say the area near the 130-feet deep depression will be sampled to determine the best course of action.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The suspected sinkhole in Pasco County will undergo additional testing in the coming days to figure out how best to clean up the site and ensure its safety.

While still officially designated as a depression, officials said the hole is about 46-feet wide and 130-feet deep and remains on private property. Crews were dispatched Monday, Oct. 5, to the depression on Spring Haven Boulevard near Little Road.

Pasco County Emergency Management in a news release on Oct. 13 said ground testing performed over the weekend showed two small areas of disturbed soil under Little Road and the sidewalk, located northeast of the depression.

Deeper ground-penetrating radar testing up to a depth of 50 feet will be performed, as well as bore sample testing, officials said. The new data will help the county figure out what to do with the area affecting the public right-of-way if engineers recommend such a course of action.

A single southbound lane of Little Road remains closed while private property owners are working with engineering firms to figure out their next steps.

The nearby Varsity Club Sports Bar was closed as a precaution but later reopened to customers. The patio area closest to the depression must still remain closed.

