HUDSON, Fla. — The ground beneath a Pasco County neighborhood, already riddled with depressions, remains active -- with a total of 76 holes now developed.

Pasco County Emergency Management confirmed Tuesday afternoon the increased number of depressions under and around Willow Brook Court in the Lakeside Woodlands Community.

They follow the line of an underground cave system, authorities said in a news release.

The first dozen or so holes opened up in mid-August, with more popping up every few days. The previous report listed a total of 36 depressions.

There has been some sinkhole activity, as well, and some depressions are being called active. But, authorities stress there are no buildings in danger of being compromised at the moment.

In the meantime, a portion of Willow Brook Court will be closed, and emergency management is extending the fence line on the north side of a retention pond. People are asked to stay away from the depressions, with most of them on private property.

