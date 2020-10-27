No sign of sinkhole activity at 130-foot-deep depression in Pasco County, county says

One southbound lane of Little Road will remain closed for the time being.

Editor's Note: The video above is from an earlier report on the matter on Oct. 10.

Deep ground-penetrating radar and bore sample testing around the site of a large hole in Pasco County have determined the soil and underlying limestone are stable and there's no sign of sinkhole activity, county officials announced Tuesday.

The depression, which is located off Spring Haven Boulevard near Little Road in New Port Richey, is about 46 feet wide and 130 feet deep. It is not expected to have any further impacts on Little Road.

Crews were first dispatched to the area on Oct. 5. The nearby Varsity Club Sports Bar was closed as a precaution but later reopened to customers.

Pasco County Emergency Management said engineers are recommending the county keep monitoring the right of way while people owning the nearby property work to fix the depression. The county currently plans no more action on the matter.

Just to be safe, the county said one southbound lane of Little Road would remain shut down until the hole is closed.

