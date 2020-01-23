HUDSON, Fla. — Several fights and a flaming soap dispenser at a Pasco County school led to more law enforcement officers on the campus.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said the school board asked for more of a presence from law enforcement at Fivay High Thursday. Deputies said a soap dispenser in a bathroom was set on fire Wednesday and there were several fights at the school Thursday morning.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said it was called to have a bigger presence at the school to “maintain peace” for the rest of the day.

Nobody was hurt in Wednesday’s bathroom fire, but the school was evacuated for a short time. The bathroom was closed while the sheriff’s office did an arson investigation.

