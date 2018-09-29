HOLIDAY, Fla.—A Holiday woman is facing several counts of animal cruelty after almost 40 cats were found in a U-Haul truck Saturday.

Karen Tuttle-Kunnmann, 61, was arrested after Pasco County deputies found 37 cats in cages stacked to the roof of the U-Haul and under furniture in there, according to deputies.

The cats didn't have food, water or air conditioning and were sitting in their own feces, deputies said.

Tuttle-Kunnmann was arrested on at least 37 counts of animal cruelty, deputies said.

Deputies helped unload the cats and get them to animal control.

