HOLIDAY, Fla.—A Holiday woman is facing several counts of animal cruelty after almost 40 cats were found in a U-Haul truck Saturday.

Karen Tuttle-Kunnmann, 61, was arrested after Pasco County deputies initially found 37 cats in cages stacked to the roof of the U-Haul and under furniture in there, according to deputies.

Later, deputies said they found more cats and a dog in the truck.

The cats didn't have food, water or air conditioning and were sitting in their own feces, deputies said.

Tuttle-Kunnmann was charged with 47 counts of animal cruelty. She is being held on $5,000 bail for each count; the total amount is $235,000.

Deputies helped unload the animals and get them to animal control.

