HUDSON, Fla. -- A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly apartment complex shooting.

Pasco County Sheriff's deputies said Kiyondrea Redfield turned himself in and was booked into the Land O'Lakes Detention Center.

Deputies said he's facing charges of second-degree murder and felony possession of marijuana. He remains in the detention center with $1 million bond for the murder charge and $15,000 for the marijuana charge.

A second arrest was made Saturday. Alexas Marie Gregas, 19, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon (vehicle). Her boyfriend, Anthony Blount, 21, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Investigators said the shooting did not appear to be random, and there was no threat to the public. Deputies said they believed the incident could have been tied to a drug deal.

