PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is helping kids get to bed at night by reading bedtime stories on their Facebook page.

School resource officers and community relations deputies can be found reading stories for kids nightly at about 7 p.m.

The sheriff's office said it hopes the program can help keep young kids calm during the uncertain times brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students have been out of school since March, and under Governor Ron Desantis' executive order, can't go back until at least May.

Little Blue Truck Cpl. Elders and Guinea are reading you tonight's bedtime story with the Pasco Sheriff's Office, The Little Blue Truck! Join us! 💚 Posted by Pasco Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, April 8, 2020

