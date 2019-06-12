TRINITY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies said Narcan had to be used on a baby after she took an entire bottle of liquid Methadone.

Investigators said Katelyn Felegi, 22, left a full bottle of prescribed Methadone in the center console of her car. Felegi put a 1-year-old who was in her care in the backseat with no car seat or seatbelt, according to deputies.

Felegi left the baby alone in the car while she put a stroller in the trunk, according to investigators. Deputies said when Felegi got back to the car, she found the baby had an empty bottle of Methadone.

Deputies said Felegi drove to a gas station for fuel and to get the baby milk. A person at the gas station told investigators they saw the baby’s eyes rolling back into her head and acting lethargic.

Felegi then drove the 1-year-old to Medical Center of Trinity where she was then taken to St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital’s ICU. The baby was given Narcan and is now stable, according to deputies.

When Felegi was interviewed with deputies she told them she took the medication out of her broken lock box and had opened the bottle to take it. Investigators said she told them she then decided she would take it at a different time and put it in the car’s center console.

Felegi is being charged with child neglect, serious injury.

