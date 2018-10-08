Pasco County deputies are asking for the public's help finding a man they say beat a woman, tied her up and sexually assaulted her.

Brian Carl Dehart, 52, was last seen Thursday on Van Doren Avenue in New Port Richey, and authorities believe he's still in the area.

According to investigators, he was last wearing a gray sleeveless shirt and might be armed with a gun.

He is described as being 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He has multiple tattoos on his arms and right hand.

Deputies say Dehart will be charged with sexual battery, false imprisonment, domestic violence battery by strangulation and domestic violence battery.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to his arrest.

If you have information about Dehart's whereabouts, call 1-800-873-8477 or click here to submit a tip online.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP