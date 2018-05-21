HOLIDAY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Jeniah Jackson was last seen around 9:35 p.m. Sunday leaving her home on Darlington Road near Society Drive.

Jackson was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue pajama pants with an ice cream cone print and brown sandals. She has long brown braids too.

The sheriff's office said Jackson left her house after she got into an argument with her mother.

Anyone who knows of Jackson's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

