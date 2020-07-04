DADE CITY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 16-year-old who has been missing since Monday night.
Deputies say Jeffery Brownfield was last on Winding Hills Loop in Dade City around 10 p.m.
He was wearing a black tank top, cut-off green pajama pants and black Nike slides. He is about 5-foot 3-inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone who knows where he is should call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-8102 option 7.
