Pasco County deputies search for missing, endangered woman

LUTZ, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a missing woman last seen in Lutz.

Bhrielle Vasquez-Sponsler, 22, was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Sweetbroom Circle, deputies explain in a media alert.

She was reportedly driving a 2018 beige Hyundai Elantra with FL tag NQAV21.

Vasquez-Sponsler is described as 5 feet, 4 inches and approximately 95 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.