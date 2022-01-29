x
Pasco County

Pasco County deputies search for missing, endangered woman

She was reportedly last seen around 8:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Sweetbroom Circle.
Credit: Pasco County Sheriff's Office

LUTZ, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a missing woman last seen in Lutz.

Bhrielle Vasquez-Sponsler, 22, was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Sweetbroom Circle, deputies explain in a media alert.

She was reportedly driving a 2018 beige Hyundai Elantra with FL tag NQAV21.

Vasquez-Sponsler is described as 5 feet, 4 inches and approximately 95 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on where she may be, contact the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online here.

