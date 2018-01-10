HOLIDAY, Fla.—Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a missing boater at Lake Conley.

Deputies said just before 7:00 p.m. Sunday they got a call about a 39-year-old man falling off of a small boat with a group of people on it.

The other passengers on the boat couldn’t get him back on after he fell deputies said. The man’s whereabouts are unknown.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office Marine Unit is on the lake searching for the man and the Sheriff's Office Dive Team will get in the lake to search for him.

