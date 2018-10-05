PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- Pasco County deputies have noticed the life-saving effects of the chemical agent Naloxone Hydrochloride, better known as Narcan, since the start of its use in the department in March of 2017.

Narcan is used in the emergency prevention of a suspected opioid drug overdose, according to Narcan.com.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office has trained 942 deputies to administer Narcan and there are currently 663 certified deputies that carry Narcan rescue kits while on duty.

Narcan has been administered by Pasco deputies 65 times as of April 2018. Of the five uses in April, the chemical agent has been successful in reviving four people after emergency 911 calls were made. Fire rescue personnel took over during the fifth administration and the person was pronounced dead at arrival to the hospital.

Pasco deputies plan to demonstrate the use of the chemical agent during a press conference planned for Thursday afternoon.

