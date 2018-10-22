One of the nation’s favorite Pasco County crime-fighting duos is leaving patrol work behind and heading to the desk.

Don’t worry, we're not talking paperwork, they're off to the Live PD studio for the weekend.

Deputy Nick Carmack and K-9 Shep will join Dan Adams, Tom Morris Jr. and Sgt. Sean “Sticks" Larkin to chat about the weekend’s events as they unfold on the show.

This is the first time a deputy from Pasco County will be in the studio.

“We're very excited to have them featured, as we've always talked about during our time on Live PD, we do this show to highlight the good work our deputies do and to be transparent about what law enforcement in Pasco County sees every shift,” Assistant Executive Director Chase Daniels said. “To have that hard work recognized and to be invited to the studio is certainly very exciting.”

The two gained national attention after a video showed Shep chasing down a suspect into the woods and then got dragged along by the suspect. That was when deputy Carmack yelled the famous line, “get off my dog, bro!”

Watch: 'Get off my dog bro': Watch as Pasco deputy, K-9 take down suspected car thieves

The two have been favorites on the television series. Live PD airs new episodes at 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on A&E.

