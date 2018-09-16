NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla.—A Pasco County deputy was arrested and charged with driving under the influence Saturday morning, according to sheriff's office officials.

Steven Walker was arrested by New Port Richey police for allegedly driving drunk. Walker has appeared on the popular A&E show Live PD.

A sheriff’s office official said Walker was in the process of being fired.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP