Pasco County temporarily expands outdoor seating for open-air dining

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County is temporarily allowing restaurants to expand outdoor seating for open-air dining.

Restaurants may temporarily use parking spaces and other areas of their property for outdoor dining without submitting a permit application.

Pasco County Restaurant Recovery – Phase 1:

  • A permit is not required for temporary outdoor seating expansion
  • Expansion is restricted to parking spaces and allowable areas
  • Social distancing rules of 6 feet or more remain in effect
  • Expanded seating may be used during normal business hours
  • This allowance expires when full-capacity indoor dining returns

There are some restrictions for restaurants in shopping plazas, and the county fire marshall has the right to order a restaurant to stop seating people in parking spaces if it presents a safety hazard of any kind.

For a complete list of rules, click here.

