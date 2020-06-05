Pasco County temporarily expands outdoor seating for open-air dining

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County is temporarily allowing restaurants to expand outdoor seating for open-air dining.
Restaurants may temporarily use parking spaces and other areas of their property for outdoor dining without submitting a permit application.
Pasco County Restaurant Recovery – Phase 1:
- A permit is not required for temporary outdoor seating expansion
- Expansion is restricted to parking spaces and allowable areas
- Social distancing rules of 6 feet or more remain in effect
- Expanded seating may be used during normal business hours
- This allowance expires when full-capacity indoor dining returns
There are some restrictions for restaurants in shopping plazas, and the county fire marshall has the right to order a restaurant to stop seating people in parking spaces if it presents a safety hazard of any kind.
For a complete list of rules, click here.
