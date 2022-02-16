Man accused of shooting dog in Pasco County neighborhood

The dog was taken to a vet to be treated for its injuries.

HOLIDAY, Fla — A Pasco County man is behind bars after deputies say he admitted to shooting a dog in front of its owner's home late Tuesday morning.

Three dogs were running around a neighborhood at about 11 a.m. near Society Drive between Nixon Road and Truman Drive when a white pickup truck showed up, according to the sheriff's office.

The man behind the wheel, 59-year-old Darren Salinger, fired two shots from a handgun, hitting one of the dogs, the arrest report reads. Salinger then drove off, leaving the injured dog behind, investigators said.

Responding deputies found the wounded dog and the animal's owner, who lived right where the dog was shot. The sheriff's office said the dog was taken to a veterinarian for treatment. The animal's present condition is unclear.

The sheriff's office says Salinger would return to the area and was arrested.