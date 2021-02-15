Everything you need to know about the Pasco County Fair

The fair opens at 3 p.m. Monday with more fun-filled Florida events than you can count.

DADE CITY, Fla. — Whether it's the smell of cotton candy in the air or the carnival games you've been missing, don't worry, the 74th Annual Pasco County Fair has it all.

Schedule

The fair opens at 3 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. It will go through Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.

You can find a breakdown of the day-to-day activities here.

Location

The fair will take place at the Pasco County Fairgrounds in Dade City.

That location is 7.6 miles east of I-75 Exit 285 on State Road 52.

You can find it on this map.

Cost

Regular tickets cost:

$10 for adults

$5 for kids

Free for children five and younger

Parking is free.

You can also find deals for wristbands and other specials like Carload Night here.

COVID-19 safety

Masks will be required while people are inside buildings. They will not be mandatory while people are outside and can socially distant themselves.

It is strongly recommended that all people wear masks if they head to the fair.

There will be hand sanitizing stations located around the fairgrounds and guests are strongly encouraged to use them frequently.