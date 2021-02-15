Everything you need to know about the Pasco County Fair

DADE CITY, Fla. — Whether it's the smell of cotton candy in the air or the carnival games you've been missing, don't worry, the 74th Annual Pasco County Fair has it all.
The fair opens Monday, with more fun-filled Florida events than you can count.
Schedule
The fair opens at 3 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. It will go through Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.
You can find a breakdown of the day-to-day activities here.
Location
The fair will take place at the Pasco County Fairgrounds in Dade City.
That location is 7.6 miles east of I-75 Exit 285 on State Road 52.
You can find it on this map.
Cost
Regular tickets cost:
- $10 for adults
- $5 for kids
- Free for children five and younger
Parking is free.
You can also find deals for wristbands and other specials like Carload Night here.
COVID-19 safety
Masks will be required while people are inside buildings. They will not be mandatory while people are outside and can socially distant themselves.
It is strongly recommended that all people wear masks if they head to the fair.
There will be hand sanitizing stations located around the fairgrounds and guests are strongly encouraged to use them frequently.
