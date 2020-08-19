Pasco County Schools will start fall sports Aug. 24

It is the earliest start date allowed by the Florida High School Athletic Association.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Pasco County Schools has announced that when students return for the 2020-2021 school year, fall sports will, too.

School leaders said high school fall sports will start Monday, August 24, the earliest date allowed by the Florida High School Athletic Association.

That way, it will be closer to the same time surrounding counties will get stared.

It will also make them eligible to participate in FHSAA's state series.

High school varsity football games will start on Sept.`11 and all other fall sports can play starting Sept. 8.

School leaders said middle school tryouts will begin Sept. 7.

Last week, the FHSAA voted 11-5 to allow the fall sports season to begin on Aug. 24.

The final decision comes after the board voted to postpone the season to that date last month.

School districts unable to start their seasons on time due to the coronavirus pandemic would have the ability to cancel games or even delay their entire season.

Schools would have to decide by September 18 if they wanted to participate in the state playoff series. Districts that opt-out could create their own seasons later in the school year and potentially hold their own regional playoffs.