Person airlifted to hospital after fiery Pasco County crash

Northbound Little Road at Kish Boulevard is closed for the time being.

TRINITY, Fla. — A person was airlifted to the hospital following a fiery crash in Pasco County.

It happened late Monday at Kish Boulevard and Little Road, according to Pasco Fire Rescue. They say a car crashed and caught fire.

One person was taken from the car and taken to Tampa General Hospital by helicopter. It's not yet known whether anyone else was hurt.

Northbound Little Road is closed with law enforcement at the scene.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: NEW PORT RICHEY | KISH DR @ LITTLE RD | NB Little Road is currently shut down due to a vehicle crash and fire. Responders on scene pulled a patient from the burning vehicle, and that person is being flown to TGH. Avoid the area #PCFRNews pic.twitter.com/ghxVmwY6ek — Pasco Fire Rescue (@PascoFireRescue) December 29, 2020

