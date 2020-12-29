x
Pasco County

Person airlifted to hospital after fiery Pasco County crash

Northbound Little Road at Kish Boulevard is closed for the time being.
TRINITY, Fla. — A person was airlifted to the hospital following a fiery crash in Pasco County.

It happened late Monday at Kish Boulevard and Little Road, according to Pasco Fire Rescue. They say a car crashed and caught fire.

One person was taken from the car and taken to Tampa General Hospital by helicopter. It's not yet known whether anyone else was hurt.

Northbound Little Road is closed with law enforcement at the scene.

