Pasco County Fire Rescue announces first-ever designated 'fire officer'

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Fire Rescue now has a fire officer after Training Captain Kyle Paton completed the process that awards the professional title.

Paton became the first-ever credentialed fire officer in the history of the fire department and one of only 664 worldwide.

The program Paton went through is a voluntary program to "recognize individuals who demonstrate excellence in seven measured components, including experience, education, professional development, professional contributions, association membership, community involvement, and technical competence," the fire department explains in a news release.

All applicants have to identify a future professional development plan as well.

"Captain Paton committing the time, training, and community service to become this agency's first-ever credentialed Fire Officer highlights what moves this agency forward," Fire Chief Scott Cassin said in a statement. "His commitment to earning a designation such as this highlights his dedication to this department and the community he loves to serve."

Paton works within the fire department's training division and "values leading by example."