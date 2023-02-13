Pasco County Fire Rescue to pay costs in effort to boost paramedic recruitment

Can you do 40 push-ups in under two minutes? That's just one of the requirements for becoming a firefighter EMT.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Across the country, there is a shortage of firefighters/EMTs. Pasco County is no exception. With a couple of dozen openings, the county is getting creative in its recruiting efforts.

"If we don't have enough firefighters to respond to calls — literally it could mean delays in responses, it could mean that when somebody needs us, we're not there to help them," said Chief David Ray, the training chief for Pasco Fire Rescue.

Through the new program, Pasco County Fire Rescue will pay all costs associated with paramedics' participation in gaining their state of Florida firefighting credential through its academy.

"Not only are we covering the costs of the certification, which would be anywhere from $5,000 to $15,000, depending on the school you go to, but on top of that, we're paying them an hourly wage to attend the academy," Ray said.

The application period for this recruitment program is just a week long. It may be extended if fire rescue does not receive enough applicants. The county is looking to make up to 24 new hires — 11 candidates have already applied.

But the job isn't for everyone. It requires strength and skill to respond to a full spectrum of emergencies.

"Traditional the fire academy typically has a 30 percent or so fail rate," said Robert Fuerst, the battalion chief for Pasco Fire Rescue.

Applicants must be able to complete the following:

Background check Drug screening Fingerprinting to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Sign an affidavit as a non-user of tobacco for one year Complete a firefighter health physical Complete a physical abilities exam 1.5 mile run in less than 15 minutes 40 push-ups in 2 minutes 40 sit-ups in 2 minutes

The firefighter academy takes four to six months of classes and training to complete. After finishing the certification program, newly certified firefighter EMTs are immediately put to work in Pasco county.