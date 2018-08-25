LAND O’ LAKES, Fla.— Pasco County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in Land O’Lakes Saturday morning.

Pasco County Fire Rescue reported there were no injuries in the fire on the 23500 block of Turtle Lakes Lane.

Eight dogs are okay after being pulled from a house fire, fire crews said.

Pasco County Fire Rescue

County Lane Road was closed between Livingston and Cypress Creek as crews worked to put out the fire.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP