Dog killed in Pasco County fire

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — An overnight fire in Pasco County killed a family pet.
Pasco Fire Rescue said it responded to a double RV fire at Waters Edge RV Resort in Zephyrhills. Firefighters said when they got there, the fire had burned through a lot.
Crews said nobody was hurt, but a dog was killed in the fire. Red Cross was called to help two of the people who lived there, according to fire rescue crews.
Firefighters did not say what caused the fire.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
