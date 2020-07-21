x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

pascocounty

Dog killed in Pasco County fire

Nobody else in the home was hurt, according to firefighters.
Credit: Pasco Fire Rescue

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — An overnight fire in Pasco County killed a family pet.

Pasco Fire Rescue said it responded to a double RV fire at Waters Edge RV Resort in Zephyrhills. Firefighters said when they got there, the fire had burned through a lot. 

Crews said nobody was hurt, but a dog was killed in the fire. Red Cross was called to help two of the people who lived there, according to fire rescue crews. 

Firefighters did not say what caused the fire. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter