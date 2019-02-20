NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A ninth-grade student who was riding a bike Monday morning to Gulf High School was hit by a car in a crosswalk.

Pasco County Schools spokesperson Linda Cobbe said the male student was alert and talking. His father took him to the hospital for examination.

The crosswalk is near the same intersection where a teen was airlifted in January after getting hit by a vehicle.

Note: This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest information.

