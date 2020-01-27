Two missing hikers have been found safe.

Emergency crews found the pair at Werner-Boyce Salt Springs Park in Port Richey -- where they had disappeared.

Pasco Fire Rescue, Port Richey Fire and Pasco County Sheriff's Office units were all involved in the search. Nobody was hurt.

Further details were not immediately available.

