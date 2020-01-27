Two missing hikers have been found safe.
Emergency crews found the pair at Werner-Boyce Salt Springs Park in Port Richey -- where they had disappeared.
Pasco Fire Rescue, Port Richey Fire and Pasco County Sheriff's Office units were all involved in the search. Nobody was hurt.
Further details were not immediately available.
What other people are reading right now:
- Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: What we know now
- California baseball coach, his wife and daughter killed in helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant
- All 9 people killed in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash identified
- Police: Wrong-way driver charged in crash that killed two people
- SpaceX to launch fourth batch of Starlink satellites from Florida
- Scary paint job makes $500K Florida home look like a cartoon
- Beware of ransomware: Tax scam season begins now
- The Tampa Bay 55 podcast is here. Listen to the first episode!
- Attention viewers: WTSP is undergoing planned work on our tower
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter